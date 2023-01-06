Watch CBS News
Submissions for Chicago's first 'You Name a Snowplow' contest ends Friday

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Time is running out to name one of the city's snowplows.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Department of Street and Sanitation (DSS) are hosting the inaugural "You Name A Snowplow" contest.

It gives residents an opportunity to use their imagination to create snowplow names like "Snow-Be-Gone Kenobi", and "Buzz Ice-Clear."

The contest happens in two phases: First, the city will gather names from the submissions, which are limited to one per person and 50 characters in length and DSS will choose 50 finalists.

Next, residents can vote for up to six names starting Jan. 15 until the end of the month.

The top six will be featured on a snowplow in each of the city's six snow districts.

You can submit your ideas to www.chicagoshovels.org.

