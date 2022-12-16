City of Chicago hosting snowplow naming contest – here's how to enter
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The plows were out to deal with the snow and slick streets.
Now the City of Chicago wants you to help name a snowplow.
Submit your ideas at chicagoshovels.org by Jan. 6.
Residents will then vote on their favorite names from January 15 through 31.
The city will use the top six names for one snowplow in each district, so get creative!
Other cities have snowplows named "Frost Responder", "Snow-Be-Gone Kenobi", and "Buzz Ice-Clear."
