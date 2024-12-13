Chicago bar hosting annual toy drive to collect toys for kids at Lurie Children's Hospital

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two friends joined forces to celebrate their Greek heritage and to help those in need. They have organized a pop-up party for Saturday night, and all that's needed to enter is an unwrapped new toy for a child at Lurie Children's Hospital.

The annual toy drive is being hosted by Tom Papadakos and Yanni Dimoulis.

Papadakos created Barraki Events after the COVID-19 pandemic to bring people together and celebrate Greek heritage at locations throughout Chicago.

"There weren't too many events happening, but just being involved in the Greek community, we definitely saw a need for people wanting to get out, get together, and sort of network with the Greeks again," he said.

In 2022, Papadakos joined forces with fellow Greek and media company owner Yanni Dimoulis, a freelance designer and social media content creator, and the founder of 54thrity.

For the past six years, Dimoulis has held toy drives for Lurie Children's Hospital, collecting hundreds of toys each year.

On Saturday, he and Papadakos will be having their latest Greek night event, Give Back at The Bandit, in the West Loop. There's never a cover charge. The only thing needed to enter is an unwrapped toy for a child at Lurie.

Papadakos said the generosity at these events has been incredible.

"Our initial reaction is always, 'How are we going to get these toys out of here?'" he said

Hosting the event at Bandit is very personal for Dimoulis, who knows what it's like to be hospitalized at Christmas and to receive a toy.

"I was diagnosed with ALL leukemia [acute lymphocytic leukemia] when I was 9 years old. It was 1998 and I was in and out of the hospital, inpatient and outpatient, until late 2001," he said.

Lurie was then known as Children's Memorial Hospital. Dimoulis fought back tears remembering his care by the doctors and nurses.

"They don't lie to the kids," he said. "They were always very honest with me. They were always very honest and helpful with my parents."

He's been in remission since the age of 12. Now 35, Dimoulis said his annual toy drives are his way of giving back for the life-saving care he received as a child.