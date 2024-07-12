Watch CBS News
Wrong-way driver strikes car before crashing into building on Chicago's South Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A wrong-way driver struck another car before crashing into a building on the city's South Side early Friday morning.

The crash happened around 3:14 a.m. in the 9000 block of South Cottage Grove in the Chatham neighborhood.

Chicago police said the driver was heading southbound in the wrong lane, struck a second car, and then continued before crashing into a building.

One woman who lives in the building described what she heard. 

"All of a sudden, I heard a big boom, a big crash. I had no idea what it was," said Verda Long. "It was scary. Now we're told we can't go back inside because the whole building may fall down."

The driver in the second car suffered minor injuries and was taken to Trinity Hospital in good condition. The driver of the striking car suffered multiple injuries to the body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Officers cleared the building, and fire crews were on the scene investigating the safety of the building.

Police said the driver will be issued multiple traffic citations.

