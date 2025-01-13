Wrong-way driver hits bus in downtown Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Charges are pending against a wrong-way driver who crashed into a bus overnight in The Loop.

Just after midnight, police said a Jeep driving in the wrong direction down a one-way street, in the 300 block of South Dearborn Street, crashed into a CTA bus and a parked car. The bus crashed into a CTA support beam.

A traffic light was lying seen on the street, along with shattered glass and debris from the crash.

The CTA bus driver was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. There were no passengers on the bus at the time of the crash.

The man driving the Jeep and a female passenger were taken to Northwestern Hospital with minor injuries. The driver was placed in custody, and charges are pending.