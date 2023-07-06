Wrigley Field serves as the Friendly Confines for golfers

CHICAGO (CBS) – There was an unusual sight at Wrigley Field on Thursday: golf flags in the outfield.

The Friendly Confines are golf-friendly for the next few days.

Upper Deck Golf brought its stadium golf experience to the North Side. There are nine flags set up on the field with nine different locations to hit from.

It's golf at Wrigley Field. Upper Deck Golf is there today thru Sunday, and, I've gotta say, the setup is pretty cool.@upperdeckgolf @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/tBnVUpB19b — Matt Zahn (@mattzahnsports) July 6, 2023

Patrons can bring their own clubs, but they shouldn't plan on bringing their driver.

"We encourage people to bring their own clubs, but only up to an eight iron," said Frank Brown, co-founder of Upper Deck. "We can't have people try to hit it out onto Waveland Avenue."

Brown added this could be a "bucket list experience" for many.

"There's a lot of people that are huge golfers who come to this," he said. "And they really geek out on it, but it's also just for somebody who is a fan of the team and wants to come to the Friendly Confines of Wrigley Field and do something that's really unique and cool."