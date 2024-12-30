The Friendly Confines of Wrigley Field are now the Frozen Confines for NHL Winter Classic

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The NHL Winter Classic will return to Wrigley Field on New Year's Eve Tuesday after 16 years.

There are reports that the Blackhawks will show up to the ballpark on the Chicago Transit Authority Red Line, which stops just the other side of Sheffield Avenue, while the St. Louis Blues will walk down four flights of stairs in their skates.

The NHL, however, is not confirming any of this—saying instead that the only way to find out is to wait until Tuesday.

The W's fly high for Cubs victories in Wrigleyville during the warmer seasons, but this late December, the Blackhawks flag has taken over. Some businesses have even swapped out the Cubs logo for that of the Blackhawks outside their windows.

"To do it at a landmark like Wrigley Field? For us, this is just so exciting from the day we announced it," said NHL events president Steve Mayer, "and it's unbelievable that we're only 24 hours away from the game."

The NHL wants everyone to know where the game is happening too.

"We want a fan who's watching in Iowa and Arizona, in Utah—no matter where they are to turn on the TV and go: 'They're at Wrigley! They're in Chicago!" said Mayer.

This is the first time the NHL Winter Classic has been held on New Year's Eve.

"This is going to be quite a scene, and if you haven't been before, the sea of red—the Blackhawks fans. There's a significant amount of fans coming from St. Louis," said Mayer. "The energy in the building, it's really unique."

Mayer noted that the last time the Winter Classic was at Wrigley Field was on New Year's Day 2009—one day shy of 16 years to the day before the upcoming game.

"For a fan who attended in 2009, they're going to get a completely different experience," Mayer said.

Mayer says the transformation of Wrigley Field into an open-air hockey stadium didn't happen overnight. The NHL arrived with a crew of 300 workers on Monday, Dec. 16.

"Yes, it's a big hockey game—Blackhawks and the Blues. The ice is obviously the most important, and you want to have NHL ice in order to play the game, but there are so many other elements," Mayer said. "There's a stage. We've got music—the Smashing Pumpkins and Chance the Rapper. We've got a New Year's Eve party out in the right field."

A large tarp was covering the ice Monday, and depending on the weather, it could stay put until game time. Meanwhile, all the seats at Wrigley will be filled because the classic is sold out.

Rain is in the forecast for New Year's Eve Tuesday, but the NHL will keep a close eye on the weather.

"They'll keep the water off the ice. They'll make the ice just fine. It's actually supposed to taper off as the day goes on. We might even get a little snow," Mayer said. "Snow and water classic, that's the best mixture. It's incredible."

Mayer said the only way the game will be delayed is if there is a torrential downpour.

"We've seen it all. I'll tell you, we've been in hurricanes and snowstorms and driving rain. We know how to handle it all," Mayer said. "I think we're fine for tomorrow."

Blackhawks get used to ice on what's usually a baseball field

Meanwhile Monday, the Blackhawks themselves were getting used to the ice and practicing around the same time of day as puck drop Tuesday.

Connor Bedard has been playing well ahead of his first Winter Classic, while Nick Foligno played in his first winter classic a few years ago.

The captain's message to his team is to use the energy the event brings to their advantage.

"This is outstanding already, you know—just being out there with these guys. But it matters if you win too. We're competitors, and I'm using this game as a way to support our group to where we're expecting to go, right? It's been a little disappointing, and you know, of late especially, we thought we had something going and have kind of fallen back a little bit," Foligno said. "But this is a great opportunity to kind of catch ourselves, enjoy the moment, come together as a group, and you come out of this on top, it might springboard our team to get going here, and find our way, and getting the confidence; getting the city behind us."

For Alex Vlasic, who grew up a Cubs fan, playing at Wrigley Field will be extra memorable.

"It's pretty surreal. I feel like you don't really realize what it's like till you get out that dugout and just start, you know, walking towards the ice, and just taking those first couple strides—it was really special today," Vlasic said. "And like standing off the ice, it really seems smaller than when you're at the UC or something like that, but once you're on the ice, I think it felt pretty normal. But it's definitely weird. It's kind of hard to picture a rink just being in a baseball stadium like that."

The game kicks off on Tuesday at 4 p.m.