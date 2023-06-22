Wounded Warrior Soldier Ride event rolls through Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You might have seen a group of veterans pedaling through Chicago on Thursday.

A special, three-day ride kicked off Thursday morning.

A group of Wounded Warriors from the Chicago area rode over 19 miles on Thursday and completed the first leg of their journey at Brookfield Zoo.

On Wednesday, CBS 2's Noel Brennan got an inside look at the new wheels for 45 veterans as they were fitted for special bikes in Rosemont.

This year marks the 17th year of the Soldier Ride event and in Chicago, it's entirely funded by the local community.