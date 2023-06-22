Wounded Warriors prepare to bike side-by-side through Chicago

ROSEMONT, Ill. (CBS) -- Wounded Warriors from the Chicago area got a ride on some new wheels with a special, three-day event that kicked off Wednesday.

As CBS 2's Noel Brennan reported, the veterans will start pedaling through the city on Thursday.

Kenneth Mead was on an adaptive bike that seemed like a perfect fit Wednesday. But he never saw himself in such a seat.

"I should have been killed, but something told me to keep on going," Mead said.

Sgt. Mead served 12 1/2 years in the Army. He did two tours in Iraq, and one in Afghanistan.

The medic made a name for himself – stitching up fellow soldiers.

"My guys kept calling me Dr. Frankenstein," Mead said.

He has a Frankenstein tattoo as a memory etched in his body. And traumatic memories are etched in his mind – dating back to July 4, 2009.

"We got hit with a mortar attack, and I was on top of an Apache, and I fell off - and I got hit with a mortar in the back of my head and the back of my knee," Mead said. "My best friend died in my arms, and I passed out. His name is Matt Riggle, and he died that day."

Mead lives with shrapnel in his knee, and PTSD.

"You see all the veterans that have the same wounds as you do, internally," Mead said.

Wounded Warriors like Mead got ready to ride side-by-side Wednesday.

"Soldier Ride is an adaptive cycling opportunity that's offered for post-9/11 veterans that are registered with Wounded Warrior Project," said Meghan Wagner of Wounded Warrior Project.

About 45 veterans got fitted for special bikes in Rosemont.

"Whether it's a traditional bike, a recumbent, a hand cycle," Wagner said.

Wednesday was the bike fitting. The ride starts Thursday. Veterans will cycle 62 miles across the city over the course of three days.

"This is an opportunity for them to push past maybe their fear, or perceived limitations," Wagner said.

The ride gives veterans a chance to connect – and realize no one rides alone.

"I'm like living proof to these other veterans that are here that – don't give up," Mead said. "Don't ever give up."

The Wounded Warrior Project is celebrating 20 years.

This is the 17th year in a row its held the Soldier Ride Event -- and in Chicago, it is entirely funded by the local community.

