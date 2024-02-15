Worker dies after being severely burned in suburban Chicago blaze near O'Hare

Worker dies after massive industrial fire in Elk Grove Village

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (CBS) -- A worker has died from his injuries following a massive industrial fire in Elk Grove Village.

The fire erupted Tuesday morning at a semi-tractor repair facility, Pan Am Trucking at United Lane and Pan Am Boulevard west of O'Hare International Airport.

A 50-year-old man was severely burned in the fire, and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood. He has since died from his injuries.

Elk Grove Village Fire officials said four truck trailers, two semi-tractors, and eight personal cars were caught in the fire and damaged. The building itself also had light exterior fire and heat damage.

The fire also caused a power outage in the area by burning through overhead transmission lines. ComEd said about 140 customers were affected, but the power was restored later in the day.

The fire remained under investigation Thursday.