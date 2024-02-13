Firefighters battling blaze in Chicago suburb near O'Hare Airport

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Firefighters are battling a blaze in Elk Grove Village.

The fire is burning west of O'Hare Airport, but does not involve the airport or any aircraft. Heavy smoke was seen from Chopper 2.

— Kris Habermehl (@KrisHabermehl) February 13, 2024

CBS 2's Kris Habermill reported It is believed to be a trailer in the industrial park on United Lane.

Officials have not released further details.