Firefighters battling blaze in Chicago suburb near O'Hare Airport

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Firefighters are battling a blaze in Elk Grove Village.

The fire is burning west of O'Hare Airport, but does not involve the airport or any aircraft. Heavy smoke was seen from Chopper 2. 

CBS 2's Kris Habermill reported It is believed to be a trailer in the industrial park on United Lane. 

Officials have not released further details. 

First published on February 13, 2024 / 7:36 AM CST

