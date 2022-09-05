Watch CBS News
Work to fix broken Dixmoor water mains continues this week

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There was no work Monday on the last of the broken water mains in Dixmoor.

Five water mains broke last week forcing some schools to close for two days. One still needs to be fixed. The village said repairs will resume Tuesday and should be finished by Wednesday at the latest.

The village is asking Governor JB Pritzker and the federal government for millions of dollars to help fix its crumbling water infrastructure.

