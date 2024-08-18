Watch CBS News
Local News

Woodstock crash leaves 1 seriously injured, 4 others hurt

By Beth Lawrence

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (CBS) — One person is in serious condition and four others are injured after a rollover crash near Woodstock Sunday afternoon. 

According to the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District, the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Route 47 and Charles Road.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, and five people were hospitalized.

wfrd-crash-3.jpg
Woodstock Fire/Rescue District
wfrd-crash-2.jpg
Woodstock Fire/Rescue District

One woman was ejected from one of the vehicles and was airlifted to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with serious injuries. 

Four others were transported to nearby hospitals for minor injuries, officials say. 

wfrd-crash-4.jpg
Woodstock Fire/Rescue District
wfrd-crash.jpg
Woodstock Fire/Rescue District

Hebron-Alden-Greenwood Fire Protection District and the Wonder Lake Fire Protection District also assisted in the response to the crash.   

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office is investigating. 

Charles Road was still closed for the investigation as of 5:30 p.m. Sunday. 

Beth Lawrence

Beth Lawrence is a digital producer for CBS Chicago. Beth joined CBS Chicago as a member of the newsroom assignment desk before taking on her current role. Previously she worked as an on-air reporter and anchor. Beth holds journalism degrees from the University of North Carolina and Northwestern University.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.