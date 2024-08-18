Woodstock crash leaves 1 seriously injured, 4 others hurt

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (CBS) — One person is in serious condition and four others are injured after a rollover crash near Woodstock Sunday afternoon.

According to the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District, the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Route 47 and Charles Road.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, and five people were hospitalized.

One woman was ejected from one of the vehicles and was airlifted to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with serious injuries.

Four others were transported to nearby hospitals for minor injuries, officials say.

Hebron-Alden-Greenwood Fire Protection District and the Wonder Lake Fire Protection District also assisted in the response to the crash.

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

Charles Road was still closed for the investigation as of 5:30 p.m. Sunday.