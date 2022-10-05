Watch CBS News
SWAT team on scene in Wood Dale after multiple people fire shots

WOOD DALE, Ill. (CBS)  -- A standoff was under way in Wood Dale Tuesday night after shots were fired by multiple people.

Wood Dale police said they were on the scene on Ash Street between Irving Park Road and Commercial Street, and were being assisted by MERIT Metro SWAT.

No injuries had been confirmed late Tuesday.

Wood Dale police said there would be a heavy police presence for some time, and the location should be avoided.

First published on October 4, 2022 / 9:47 PM

