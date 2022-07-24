Women's rights organizations, politicians to protest against Indiana's proposed abortion ban
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Women's rights organizations and politicians are protesting a proposed abortion ban in Indiana.
The protest will happen at 4:30 p.m. AT Wicker Park in Highland.
This week, Indiana republicans introduced a bill that would ban all abortions -- except in cases of rape, incest, or where the mother's life is at risk.
The ban comes after a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio went to Indiana for an abortion.
Indiana lawmakers are scheduled to vote on the bill Monday.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.