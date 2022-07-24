Watch CBS News
Local News

Women's rights organizations, politicians to protest against Indiana's proposed abortion ban

/ CBS Chicago

Women's rights adovcates, politicians to protest Indiana's proposed abortion ban
Women's rights adovcates, politicians to protest Indiana's proposed abortion ban 00:30

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Women's rights organizations and politicians are protesting a proposed abortion ban in Indiana.

The protest will happen at 4:30 p.m. AT Wicker Park in Highland.

This week, Indiana republicans introduced a bill that would ban all abortions -- except in cases of rape, incest, or where the mother's life is at risk. 

The ban comes after a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio went to Indiana for an abortion.

Indiana lawmakers are scheduled to vote on the bill Monday.

First published on July 24, 2022 / 7:28 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.