Lawmakers in Indiana to debate on new restrictive abortion bill next week

Lawmakers in Indiana to debate on new abortion bill next week

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're learning more about what the future of abortion may look like in Indiana.

The state has kept abortion legal since Roe V. Wade was overturned last month. But on Wednesday, lawmakers rolled out a very restrictive bill that would drastically change that.

CBS 2's Chris Tye visited Planned Parenthood of Illinois which continues to take on patients as more states ban abortion.

Indiana did not have a trigger law that made abortion illegal the moment Roe was overturned.

We learned abortion will be illegal at the time of inception if a new bill rolled out Wednesday becomes law.

Ten miles from the Indiana border sits Planned Parenthood of Flossmoor. Built for its proximity to the state line and in preparation for Wednesday.

"This is limiting abortions to the instance of the life of the mother, rape, and incest," said State Senator Rodric Bray.

Members of the Republican-controlled Indiana Senate rolling out a bill that will dramatically tighten that state's abortion laws. Banning abortions At the time of implantation -- defined in Indiana as when the Fetus Implants In The Uterus.

There are exceptions including if the life of the mother is at risk. In Cases of Rape / Incest -- and if that is utilized an affidavit is required for proof.

"We are looking at a total abortion ban after implantation in the uterus -- that is it is one of the most extreme provisions in the country, right up there with Texas," said Dr. Jody Lynee Madeira.

Lawmakers adding:

· Doesn't Restrict Morning After Pill / Other Birth Control.

· Does Not Impact Miscarriages / IVF Procedures.

· Does Not Criminalize Women Seeking Abortions.

· No New Penalties For Doctors Performing Abortion.

"I would say it's quite likely to pass. I believe they took the temperature of other members before drawing up something this restrictive," Dr. Madeira said.

Earlier this month Planned Parenthood of Illinois announced a partnership with Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin to help offer care and transportation to women in that state.

After Roe fell, abortion became a felony in Wisconsin under a law that dates back over 150 years.

Planned Parenthood of Illinois expects a similar arrangement to help Indiana women too -- which would likely certify Indiana medical and nursing staff in Illinois to help with a spike in demand here.

Before the year is up Planned Parenthood expects 30,000 more women to come to Illinois for abortions which would be an 80 percent jump from a typical year in Illinois.

"We do expect Planned Parenthood of Illinois to be a haven for care all over the Midwest."

Considering Indiana is so conservative, why didn't they have a trigger law making abortion illegal the moment Roe fell?

Experts say state leaders didn't want the economic blowback trigger laws often came with -- often leaving companies and conventions reluctant to do business there.

Indiana's senate takes up the bill Monday if approved it moves to the house where it could be law by fall.