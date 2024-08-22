For women at the DNC, nomination of Kamala Harris is deeply personal

Seeing VP Harris nominated will be moving for many women at the DNC

CHICAGO (CBS) — Thursday night, Vice President Kamala Harris will make history as the first Black woman and first Asian American to accept a major party's nomination for president.

For many women, it's a deeply personal moment that some weren't sure they'd ever see.

The event is a source of pride for so many people, especially Black women. As a graduate of a Black college and member of a Black sorority, delegates said Kamala Harris represents Black excellence.

But other women, no matter their race, said that they were thrilled to be at the United Center on Thursday night to witness this historic moment.

"As someone who is the daughter of a civil rights activist from the 60s, he was able to see Barack Obama was our president. And our mother, who is also an activist. She died about a year ago, and just thinking about what this moment would mean for her is, you know, we're just thinking about both of them," said Cynthia Wallace, a delegate from North Carolina.

"I'm an immigrant from Iran. I came here about 45 years ago. So this is exciting. This is where I came here for. For democracy. To raise my children here, and, you know, to be anything they want to be. So this is a true story of success and the American Dream," said Faye Hezar, a delegate from California.

"We're so excited to elect our first female, Black, AAPI, first Democratic president from California. She's a daughter of California, and she was my candidate in 2019. I couldn't be more excited," said Analisa Swan, a delegate from California.

"I'm glad that I'm here. I'm glad that part of history, and I'll probably be in tears, just like the vice president nominee's son, I'll be crying like him this evening," said DNC volunteer Denise Harris Campbell.