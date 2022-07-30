Watch CBS News
Woman whose decomposing body was found in Waukegan apartment identified as Bianca Haas of Mount Prospect

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The woman whose decomposing body was found inside a Waukegan apartment Thursday has been identified as Bianca Haas, 22, of Mount Prospect. 

Waukegan police responded to the apartment in the 100 block of Drew Lane around 1 p.m. after someone went inside the apartment and found the body. 

Because the body was described as "decomposing," the Waukegan Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division is investigating. 

An autopsy was completed at the Lake County Coroner's office Friday and "results are pending further studies at this time," according to a release from the coroner's office. 

Police Chief Keith Zupec said the department is aware of the speculation the person possibly was reported missing months earlier.   

