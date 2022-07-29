Decomposed body found inside apartment in Waukegan

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) – Waukegan police are investigating after a body was found inside an apartment Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to an apartment, in the 100 block of Drew Lane around 1 p.m., for a report of a deceased person.

The call came from an individual who went into the apartment and located the body, according to Police Chief Keith Zupec.

Officers confirmed the body at the location upon arrival. The Criminal Investigations Division was called to the scene to investigate.

The state of the body was described as "decomposing," Zupec said.

The deceased individual was transported to the Lake County Illinois Coroner's Office for pending autopsy.

Zupec says the department is aware of the speculation the person possibly was reported missing months earlier.

"The WPD will provide further information once the identity has been confirmed and cause of death determined," he said.

No further information was immediately available.