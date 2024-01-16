Watch CBS News
Woman who was attacked on CTA Red Line has died

By John Dodge

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman who was brutally attacked on the CTA Red Line earlier this month has died. 

Vivian Morgan, 61, died on Saturday, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office. 

At 1:35 a.m. on Jan. 4, police said the woman was found unresponsive on a train car by Chicago Transit Authority employees at the Roosevelt station in the South Loop.  

Last week, Mijawon Johnson, 36, was charged with attempted murder and aggravated robbery

Johnson was one of two men who tried to steal the woman's purse.

Police said Johnson punched and jumped on the woman's body with all his weight until she was unconscious. She was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition with lacerations to her face and contusions.

Johnson was on parole for a previous armed robbery.

First published on January 16, 2024 / 9:51 AM CST

