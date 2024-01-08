Man faces attempted murder charges in brutal beating of woman on CTA Red Line

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago man has been charged in the brutal beating of a woman on the CTA Red Line last week.

Mijawon Johnson, 36, is charged with attempted murder and aggravated robbery in the incident early on the morning of on Thursday of last week.

At 1:35 a.m. that morning, police said woman was found unresponsive on a train car by Chicago Transit Authority employees at the Roosevelt station in the South Loop.

Johnson was one of two men who tried to steal the woman's purse.

Police said Johnson punched and jumped on the woman's body with all his weight until she was unconscious. She was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition with lacerations to her face and contusions.

Johnson was on parole for a previous armed robbery.

He is expected in court on Friday.