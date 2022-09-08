Woman suing Sterigenics expected to testify Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman who says a suburban medical sterilization plant gave her cancer is set to testify in court.

Sue Kamuda, who is suing Sterigenics, will take the stand in Chicago.

The company is accused of knowingly releasing a cancer causing chemical into the air at its former Willowbrook plant.

As CBS 2 has reported, former Sterigenics employees allege the company ordered workers to dump toxic chemicals directly into the public sewer system. It also covered up just how much was released into the air, including cancer-causing ethylene oxide, they say. It is the main ingredient used to sterilize medical equipment, such as surgical tools.

According to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, the chemical is linked to several cancers. The CBS 2 Investigators obtained documents showing the EPA warned the company 35 years ago that ethylene oxide caused stomach cancer.

Kamuda is the first of more than 700 plaintiffs whose case against Sterigenics has gone to trial.

After her testimony, the plaintiffs are expected to rest their case and the defense will begin calling witnesses.