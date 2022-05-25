Watch CBS News
Woman shot, wounded near 95th Street Red Line terminal

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was shot and wounded Tuesday evening near the 95th Street Chicago Transit Authority Red Line terminal.

Police said at 6:45 p.m., the 27-year-old woman was shot in the left arm on Lafayette Avenue near 95th Street.

Police tape was set up to block part of the platform late Tuesday, though the victim was not on the platform at the time of the shooting.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

