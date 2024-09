Woman shot through apartment window in Chicago

Woman shot through apartment window in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was shot inside an apartment in West Ridge overnight.

Around 12:30 a.m., police said the 25-year-old woman was in a building, near Fitch Avenue and Rockwell Street, when she heard glass break and realized she had been shot in the back.

She was taken to the hospital in fair condition.

It is not clear if a stray bullet hit her or if someone intended to fire shots into the apartment.

No one is in custody.