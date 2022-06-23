Woman in serious condition after shooting in Marquette Park

Watch CBS News
CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is shot and seriously wounded in the Marquette Park neighborhood Thursday morning.

Police said around 11:13 a.m., a woman of unknown age suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, in the 6500 block of South Albany Avenue.

She self-transported to Holy Cross Hospital in serious condition.

The incident appears to be a domestic dispute, according to police.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating. 

