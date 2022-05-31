Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman shot on lakefront near DuSable Harbor downtown

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was shot along the lakefront downtown Monday night.

At 9:58 p.m., the 19-year-old woman was riding her bike along the lakefront near Wacker Drive and DuSable Harbor when a man shouted her, police said.

The man then took out a gun and shot the woman, and fled the scene on foot, police said.

The woman was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she was reported in fair condition.

No one was in custody late Monday. Area Three detectives are investigating.

First published on May 30, 2022 / 10:58 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.