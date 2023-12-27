Watch CBS News
Woman found shot, killed inside crashed car on Chicago's West Side

By Asal Rezaei

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A crash and a shooting in the South Austin neighborhood leaves one woman dead. Police are now searching for two possible suspects.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. in the 4800 block of West Thomas Street.

Chicago police officers responded to a crash after a car slammed into two parked cars. As CBS 2's Asal Rezaei reported, they found a woman shot and unresponsive in that car when they got there.

Detectives were investigating a black SUV involved in the incident, However, it's not clear if the driver-side window was shot out or rolled down, but officers say they found a 30-year-old woman in the driver's seat shot in the head. she was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's not clear at this time if that person crashed before or after being shot but police say witnesses saw a man and woman running away from the SUV.

No arrests were made.

Police continue to investigate. 

December 27, 2023

