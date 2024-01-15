Woman shot, killed in domestic disturbance at South Side Chicago business, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman is dead and a man was in police custody late Monday following a shooting at a Back of the Yards neighborhood business.

At 3:33 p.m., officers were called to a business in the 4800 block of South Ashland Avenue for a domestic disturbance. When officers arrived, a 31-year-old man fired shots at a 33-year-old woman and struck her in the head and chest, police said.

The woman was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she died.

The man was taken into custody at the scene, and charges were pending late Monday.

Crime scene tape was set up in front of the EZPAWN pawn shop at 4824 S. Ashland Ave. following the shooting.