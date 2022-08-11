Woman. 19, critically wounded after being shot during argument in West Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 19-year-old woman is in critical condition after being shot during an argument in the West Englewood neighborhood Thursday morning.

The shooting happened in the 6500 block of South Seeley Avenue around 7:29 a.m.

Police said the victim and a male offender were inside a vehicle when an argument ensued. The offender then fired a shot in her direction.

The victim suffered one gunshot wound to her abdomen and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody.

Area One Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.