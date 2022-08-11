Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman. 19, critically wounded after being shot during argument in West Englewood

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 19-year-old woman is in critical condition after being shot during an argument in the West Englewood neighborhood Thursday morning.

The shooting happened in the 6500 block of South Seeley Avenue around 7:29 a.m.

Police said the victim and a male offender were inside a vehicle when an argument ensued. The offender then fired a shot in her direction.

The victim suffered one gunshot wound to her abdomen and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody.

Area One Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.

First published on August 11, 2022 / 9:05 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.