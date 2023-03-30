Chicago shooting: Woman, 22, shot and killed at South Austin gas station

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman was shot and killed while at a gas station in the South Austin neighborhood on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old woman was at the gas station in the 4800 block of West Madison Street around 3:30 p.m. when a silver-colored sedan traveling on Madison stopped. Chicago police said an occupant exited the vehicle and fires shots at the victim, hitting her in the leg and head.

She was later pronounced dead at Mt. Sinai Hospital.

No offenders are in custody. Area 4 detectives are investigating.