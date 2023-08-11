Woman shot on porch after seeing laser in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is hurt after being shot while sitting on a porch in the Englewood neighborhood Friday morning.

Chicago police say the 22-year-old victim was sitting outside of a residence around 2:08 a.m., in the 6600 block of South Morgan Street, when she saw a green laser from a distance followed by multiple shots fired.

The victim attempted to flee the area but was struck twice on the left leg by gunfire. She was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.

No arrests were made.