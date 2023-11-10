Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman with infant robbed at gunpoint at suburban Chicago mall

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Woman with infant robbed at gunpoint at suburban Chicago mall
Woman with infant robbed at gunpoint at suburban Chicago mall 00:28

CHICAGO (CBS) – A mother with an infant in her car was robbed at gunpoint at the Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg.

The accused gunman, Jaquan Wilkins, 28, was arrested after a pursuit by Oak Brook police.

Police said during the pursuit, Wilkins crashed into two cars and threw a loaded handgun out of his car.

At one point, police from Downers Grove also tried to stop the suspect.

Wilkins was charged with attempted murder and was being held without bond.

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on November 10, 2023 / 6:14 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.