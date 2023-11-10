Woman with infant robbed at gunpoint at suburban Chicago mall

CHICAGO (CBS) – A mother with an infant in her car was robbed at gunpoint at the Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg.

The accused gunman, Jaquan Wilkins, 28, was arrested after a pursuit by Oak Brook police.

Police said during the pursuit, Wilkins crashed into two cars and threw a loaded handgun out of his car.

At one point, police from Downers Grove also tried to stop the suspect.

Wilkins was charged with attempted murder and was being held without bond.