Woman robbed while walking near North Side Chicago athletic club

By Jeramie Bizzle

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman was robbed while walking to a fitness center in Lincoln Park Wednesday morning.

It happened just a few blocks east of the Lincoln Park Athletic Club in the 1000 block of West Diversey Parkway.

The victim reported the robbery from the club.

Chicago police have yet to provide further information on the incident.

Check back for updates.  

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on January 24, 2024 / 11:36 AM CST

