Woman, 51, reported missing found dead in wooded area in Chicago suburb

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – An investigation is underway after a missing woman was found dead in a wooded area in Bartlett Tuesday night.

Bartlett police said the 51-year-old was reported missing around 5:40 p.m. and was later found in the wooded area near Taylor Avenue and North Crest Avenue.

Initial reports indicated there was no immediate threat to the community and no foul play was suspected.

No further information is available until the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office provides the cause of death, police said. 

Check back for updates.

Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on February 14, 2024 / 8:14 AM CST

