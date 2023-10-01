Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman killed in officer-involved shooting in Grundy County identified

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

GRUNDY COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) – The Grundy County Coroner John W. Callahan's Office released the identity of a woman who was killed in an officer-involved shooting Friday morning.

The woman was identified as 40-year-old Alivia A. Schwab, of Morris. She was pronounced dead around 11:23 a.m. at the scene.

An Autopsy performed Sunday morning revealed Schwab died of multiple gunshot wounds.

The death remains under investigation by Callahan's office, the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Illinois State Police Division of Forensic Services.

No further information was immediately available. 

First published on October 1, 2023 / 2:16 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.