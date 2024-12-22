Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman killed, 4 others including 3 kids injured, in crash on Chicago's West Side

By Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was killed and four others—including three children—were injured in a crash in the West Garfield Park neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

At 1:27 p.m., five people were in a sport-utility vehicle in the 4300 block of West Lake Street, near Kildare Avenue, when the vehicle struck a pillar supporting the Chicago Transit Authority Green Line 'L' tracks that run over Lake Street.

A 30-year-old woman was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she died.

A male victim of an unconfirmed age was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

Three children—ages 11, 13, and 15—were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in serious condition.

No citations were issued in the crash. The police Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.

Adam Harrington

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.