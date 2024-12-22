Woman killed, 4 others including 3 kids injured, in crash on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was killed and four others—including three children—were injured in a crash in the West Garfield Park neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

At 1:27 p.m., five people were in a sport-utility vehicle in the 4300 block of West Lake Street, near Kildare Avenue, when the vehicle struck a pillar supporting the Chicago Transit Authority Green Line 'L' tracks that run over Lake Street.

A 30-year-old woman was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she died.

A male victim of an unconfirmed age was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

Three children—ages 11, 13, and 15—were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in serious condition.

No citations were issued in the crash. The police Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.