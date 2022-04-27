Woman killed in shooting in parking lot of Brickyard Mall

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 47-year-old woman was killed in a shooting Wednesday morning in the parking lot of the Brickyard Mall in Belmont Cragin.

Police said, around 9:30 a.m., the woman was outside in the 6500 block of West Diversey Avenue, when someone approached her and shot her multiple times. The location where the woman was shot was the parking lot outside the Target at the Brickyard Mall.

She was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in serious condition, and was later pronounced dead.

No one was in custody Wednesday morning.

Area Five detectives are investigating.