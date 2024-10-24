Woman killed after crash sends vehicle into pond in Naperville, Illinois, police say

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) — A 35-year-old woman was killed Wednesday night after a traffic crash in Naperville.

Naperville police said that around 8 p.m., officers and fire crews responded to the intersection of South Naper Boulevard and Hobson Road for a crash involving injuries and a car in a nearby pond.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2020 Nissan Kick was making a left turn from southbound Naper Boulevard toward eastbound Hobson Road when it was struck by a 2023 Ford Bronco, driven by a 17-year-old girl, heading northbound on Naper Boulevard.

The Nissan came to rest north of the intersection, becoming partially submerged in a pond. The driver, identified by police as Sarah A. Jelgerhuis of Wheaten, was taken to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Due to the nature of the crash, traffic crash investigators and reconstruction specialists from the Naperville Police Department's Traffic Unit responded to the scene.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department's Traffic Unit at 630-420-8833.