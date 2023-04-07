Woman killed after being shot in head in Auburn Gresham; person in custody

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is dead after being shot in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood Friday morning.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m., in the 7700 block of South Bishop Street.

Police say officers were responding to a person with a gun call and were directed to an apartment where the 46-year-old victim was discovered on a bed unresponsive.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers observed a man running from the rear of the residence moments later and taken into custody. A handgun was also recovered.

No further information was available.

Area Two detectives are investigating.