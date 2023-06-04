Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman killed, 6 others hurt in shooting on West Side

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

1 killed, 6 hurt in Chicago West Side Shooting
1 killed, 6 hurt in Chicago West Side Shooting 00:33

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are investigating a deadly shooting on the city's West Side overnight.

The shooting happened near Iowa and Cicero in the Austin neighborhood around 1 a.m.

Police say it all started when a large group was gathered to celebrate the life of a man who was killed in a car crash four years ago.

There was an argument then multiple people opened fire.

A 25-year-old woman was discovered by officers lying on the ground unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where she was pronounced dead. A 17-year-old girl was shot in the leg and taken to West Suburban Hospital in good condition.

Five others were taken to Stroger Hospital.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the leg and was taken in good condition. A 29-year-old man was shot in the chest and arm in critical condition. Another 29-year-old man was shot in the arm and is in good condition. A 28-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound in the ear and was in good condition. A 28-year-old man was shot in the leg and arm and was in good condition. 

No arrests were made. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police. 

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on June 4, 2023 / 6:51 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.