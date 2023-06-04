Woman killed, 6 others hurt in shooting on West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are investigating a deadly shooting on the city's West Side overnight.

The shooting happened near Iowa and Cicero in the Austin neighborhood around 1 a.m.

Police say it all started when a large group was gathered to celebrate the life of a man who was killed in a car crash four years ago.

There was an argument then multiple people opened fire.

A 25-year-old woman was discovered by officers lying on the ground unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where she was pronounced dead. A 17-year-old girl was shot in the leg and taken to West Suburban Hospital in good condition.

Five others were taken to Stroger Hospital.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the leg and was taken in good condition. A 29-year-old man was shot in the chest and arm in critical condition. Another 29-year-old man was shot in the arm and is in good condition. A 28-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound in the ear and was in good condition. A 28-year-old man was shot in the leg and arm and was in good condition.

No arrests were made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.