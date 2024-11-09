Woman killed, 5 others hurt in wrong-way crash on Chicago's DuSable Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman is dead, and five other people were hurt after a wrong-way crash early Saturday morning on DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

The crash happened just after 3 a.m. in the 5200 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Chicago police said a woman, 20, was driving a gray sedan with two other people inside heading northbound in the southbound lane when they hit a white sedan with three people inside traveling southbound.

The white sedan continued forward, hitting another white sedan headed southbound with one person inside.

The gray sedan driver suffered multiple injuries from the accident and was unresponsive. She was treated by fire crews and taken to Providence Hospital, where she died. A female passenger in the same car suffered a neck injury. She was treated and taken to Providence in serious condition.

The male driver of the first white sedan suffered a leg injury and was taken by fire crews to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition. A front passenger suffered a neck injury and was also taken to U of C in fair condition. The rear male passenger was also hurt and is in critical condition at U of C.

The male driver of the third vehicle suffered head and neck injuries and was taken to U of C in fair condition.

Traffic citations are pending.

Major Accident Detectives are investigating.