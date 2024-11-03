Woman killed, 3 hurt after crashing into light pole on Chicago's DuSable Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman is dead, and three other people were hurt after a car crashed into a light pole early Sunday morning on DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. in the 4400 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Chicago police said officers responded to a call about a traffic crash and found a gray sedan with four people inside who were traveling northbound and had crashed into a light pole.

A 32-year-old woman front passenger suffered head trauma. She was treated by fire crews and taken to Weiss Hospital, where she died.

The male driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital in fair condition. Two rear female passengers suffered minor injuries and were also treated by fire crews. They were taken to local hospitals in good condition. Their ages were not released.

Traffic citations are pending.

Investigation into the crash remains ongoing by Major Accident detectives.