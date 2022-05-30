Woman in serious condition after shooting in River North

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman was seriously injured after a shooting in River North Sunday night.

Police said the 20-year-old woman and a man with sitting in a parked car, near a playground in the 500 block of West Erie Street around 10 p.m., when they were approached by a group of men.

One of the offenders reached into the car and punched the male victim in the face, according to police.

Before the group took off, one of them fired several shots at the car, hitting the female passenger. The woman was taken to Northwestern Hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to her back.

No arrests have been made.