Woman in critical condition after shooting on Stevenson Expressway near Archer Avenue
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman was shot while driving on the Stevenson Expressway Thursday night.
Illinois State Police said the woman was shot in the head on northbound I-55 just after 10 p.m.
She was taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition.
Police and COPA said an off-duty officer was involved in the incident. Police have not released further details, but did say the incident was initially reported as a road rage incident.
An investigation is underway.
All lanes reopened around 3:20 a.m.
This is a developing story.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.