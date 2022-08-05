Watch CBS News
Woman in critical condition after shooting on Stevenson Expressway near Archer Avenue

By Asal Rezaei

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman was shot while driving on the Stevenson Expressway Thursday night. 

Illinois State Police said the woman was shot in the head on northbound I-55 just after 10 p.m.

She was taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition. 

Police and COPA said an off-duty officer was involved in the incident. Police have not released further details, but did say the incident was initially reported as a road rage incident. 

An investigation is underway. 

All lanes reopened around 3:20 a.m.

This is a developing story. 

