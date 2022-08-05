Woman in critical condition after shooting on Stevenson Expressway near Archer Avenue

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman was shot while driving on the Stevenson Expressway Thursday night.

Illinois State Police said the woman was shot in the head on northbound I-55 just after 10 p.m.

She was taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition.

COPA is responding to the scene of an off-duty officer-involved shooting on I-55 near Archer Ave. If you or anyone you know has any information related to this incident, please call our office at 312-746-3609 or visit https://t.co/LqABRQUFLE — COPA (@ChicagoCOPA) August 5, 2022

Police and COPA said an off-duty officer was involved in the incident. Police have not released further details, but did say the incident was initially reported as a road rage incident.

An investigation is underway.

All lanes reopened around 3:20 a.m.

This is a developing story.