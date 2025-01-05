Woman hits man with car when he jumps in front of it after quarrel on Chicago's Southwest Side, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police late Sunday were investigating a hit-and-run in which police said a man jumped in front of a car in the Southwest Side's Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

At 4:50 a.m. Sunay, a 36-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man were quarreling after the man refused to get into their car on 60th Street near Rockwell Street.

The woman tried to drive off when the man jumped in front of the car, police said. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition with abdominal injuries.

Police said the woman drove away, but was taken into custody soon afterward.

Wentworth Area detectives are investigating.