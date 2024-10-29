Watch CBS News
Woman hit by stray bullet fired by robbers on Chicago's South Side

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) —A woman was hit by a stray bullet during a robbery at a bus stop on Chicago's South Side. 

Around 9:30 p.m., police said three armed robbers were stealing from a man at a bus stop near 82ns Street and Cottage Grove Avenue. 

Police said the man ran off and the robbers fired shots. One of the bullets flew through a nearby apartment, hitting a 20-year-old woman in the shoulder. 

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. 

No arrests have been made. Police are investigating.  

