Woman hit by stray bullet fired by robbers on Chicago's South Side

Woman hit by stray bullet fired by robbers on Chicago's South Side

Woman hit by stray bullet fired by robbers on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) —A woman was hit by a stray bullet during a robbery at a bus stop on Chicago's South Side.

Around 9:30 p.m., police said three armed robbers were stealing from a man at a bus stop near 82ns Street and Cottage Grove Avenue.

Police said the man ran off and the robbers fired shots. One of the bullets flew through a nearby apartment, hitting a 20-year-old woman in the shoulder.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

No arrests have been made. Police are investigating.