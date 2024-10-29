Woman hit by stray bullet fired by robbers on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO (CBS) —A woman was hit by a stray bullet during a robbery at a bus stop on Chicago's South Side.
Around 9:30 p.m., police said three armed robbers were stealing from a man at a bus stop near 82ns Street and Cottage Grove Avenue.
Police said the man ran off and the robbers fired shots. One of the bullets flew through a nearby apartment, hitting a 20-year-old woman in the shoulder.
She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
No arrests have been made. Police are investigating.