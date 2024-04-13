Hawaii cruise shuttle driver presses gas not brake killing 1 pedestrian, injuring others

One woman died, and several others were injured in a bus accident while on holiday in Honolulu, Hawaii, according to local police.

According to local media reports, the woman is from Illinois but has not been identified. Some of the others who were injured are also from Illinois.

The accident happened on Friday when a shuttle bus driver dropping off customers at the Pier 2 cruise terminal, 521 Ala Moana Boulevard, hit the gas pedal instead of the brake, pinning several people against two concrete barriers.

Three pedestrians were transported to Queens Medical Center for treatment, police said. One of those victims was a woman who died at the hospital. The two others were listed in good condition.

Two others were transported from the scene to the Tripler Hospital in good condition. Six pedestrians refused treatment.

"At this time, speed does not appear to be a contributing factor to this collision," Honolulu police said in a statement. "It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were contributing factors to this collision."

The investigation is ongoing.

According to Hawaii News Now, the Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii said the woman who died and the four others who were injured are from Illinois and that they are being offered assistance.