Woman found dead in South Austin alley
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are investigating the death of a woman in South Austin not far from the mayor's house.
The victim was discovered in an alley just after midnight near Chicago and Waller avenues.
Sources tell CBS 2 she was found covered in a blanket, her wrists bound with a phone charging cord.
She had been beaten and her throat slashed.
Investigators are looking at security cameras in the area to help their investigation.
