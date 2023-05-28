Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman found dead in South Austin alley

/ CBS Chicago

Woman found dead in South Austin alley
Woman found dead in South Austin alley 00:27

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are investigating the death of a woman in South Austin not far from the mayor's house. 

The victim was discovered in an alley just after midnight near Chicago and Waller avenues. 

Sources tell CBS 2 she was found covered in a blanket, her wrists bound with a phone charging cord. 

She had been beaten and her throat slashed. 

Investigators are looking at security cameras in the area to help their investigation. 

First published on May 27, 2023 / 10:32 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.