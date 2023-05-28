Woman found dead in South Austin alley

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are investigating the death of a woman in South Austin not far from the mayor's house.

The victim was discovered in an alley just after midnight near Chicago and Waller avenues.

Sources tell CBS 2 she was found covered in a blanket, her wrists bound with a phone charging cord.

She had been beaten and her throat slashed.

Investigators are looking at security cameras in the area to help their investigation.