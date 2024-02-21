Woman falls from moving train onto tracks, then nearly two stories below on Chicago's West Side

Woman falls onto Green Line tracks, then nearly two stories below near Kedzie stop

Woman falls onto Green Line tracks, then nearly two stories below near Kedzie stop

Woman falls onto Green Line tracks, then nearly two stories below near Kedzie stop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 35-year-old woman was hospitalized after falling onto CTA tracks then nearly two stories below Tuesday night.

Chicago police say the woman was trying to open the door of a moving train around 8:30 p.m. near the Kedzie Green Line stop when she fell onto the tracks above the street level before she fell 15 to 20 feet onto the bed of a pickup truck.

A witness said it happened after the woman missed her stop.

"She was hanging for like a minute. She was slipping, and he was telling her 'Jump,' and I'm like, 'No, don't make her jump.' He was like, 'She's gonna fall.' He just pulled the truck up, and she just fell in the back of the hatch," the witness said. "she was like, 'I missed my stop! I missed my stop!' Why didn't you just get off at the next stop?"

The woman was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital with a broken leg.

Green Line trains were delayed after the incident.