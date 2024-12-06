Watch CBS News
Woman dies after being found with multiple stab wounds in Des Plaines, police say

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

DES PLAINES (CBS) — A woman is dead after suffering multiple stab wounds Thursday night in Des Plaines, Illinois.

Des Plaines police said just before 9:30 p.m., officers, with the assistance of the Major Case Assistance Team, responded to the 1400 block of Ashland Avenue for a report of a woman stabbed multiple times.

Upon arrival, officers found the woman in the hallway of an apartment building. They provided aid to the victim until fire crews arrived and took her to the hospital, where she died. The identity of the victim was not released.

Police said preliminary information suggests that the incident was isolated and there is no threat to the community.

Investigation into the stabbing remains ongoing. 

The Des Plaines Police Department said they will release more information as it becomes available.

